Patriots Practice Report: Shea McClellin Returns; Stephon Gilmore Remains Out

FOXBORO, Mass. — Shea McClellin made his long-awaited return to the field Wednesday, practicing with his New England Patriots teammates for the first time this season.

The linebacker has been on injured reserve since early September with an undisclosed injury. McClellin was eligible to resume practicing this week but cannot make his season debut until Week 10 at the earliest.

The Patriots were down two of their top three cornerbacks at practice, as Stephon Gilmore (concussion) and Eric Rowe (groin) remained sidelined after sitting out Sunday’s win over the New York Jets. Rowe has not practiced since aggravating his groin injury during the Patriots’ Week 4 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Linebacker Harvey Langi also was absent as he recovers from injuries he suffered in a serious car accident Friday night.

The Patriots will host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night in a Super Bowl LI rematch at Gillette Stadium.

