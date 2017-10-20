Patriots Practice Report: Stephon Gilmore, Eric Rowe Unlikely To Play

FOXBORO, Mass. — It would be shocking if New England Patriots cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Eric Rowe played Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Gilmore (concussion/ankle) and Rowe (groin) missed their third straight day of practice Friday. Linebacker Harvey Langi (back) also wasn’t present. Langi suffered serious injuries in a car accident last Friday.

The Patriots could elect to place Langi on the non-football injury list Friday or Saturday. It would make sense to sign a cornerback off the practice squad if the Patriots do place Langi on NFI. The Patriots currently have cornerbacks Ryan Lewis and Jomal Wiltz on their practice squad.

The Patriots only have three healthy cornerbacks on their 53-man roster: Malcolm Butler, Johnson Bademosi and Jonathan Jones. New England also could play safeties Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung at cornerback.

