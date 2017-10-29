Patriots Vs. Chargers Live: Updates, Analysis From Week 8 Matchup

8:45 a.m. ET: The New England Patriots will enjoy a nice weekend off next week. But first, they have some business to attend to.

The Patriots will host the Los Angeles Chargers this afternoon at Gillette Stadium in their final game before their bye week.

New England and L.A. both enter the day on three-game winning streaks, with the Patriots beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons and the Chargers dispatching the New York Giants, Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos.

The Patriots will be without at least a few key players today, as defensive tackle Malcom Brown, linebacker Dont’a Hightower and cornerback Eric Rowe all have been ruled out. Six other Patriots are listed as questionable, including cornerback Stephon Gilmore and wide receiver Danny Amendola.

Amendola will be a game-time decision, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport

#Patriots WR Danny Amendola, questionable with a hyperextended knee, is a game-time decision today, though there's confidence he'll go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2017

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon also is listed as questionable with an ankle injury but is expected to play, a source told Rapoport.

#Chargers RB Melvin Gordon, battling a foot injury this time, is set to play in a suddenly huge game against the #Patriots, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2017

Weather could be a factor in this game, as heavy rain and winds are expected to hit the Foxboro area this afternoon.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Be sure to check back here throughout the morning for all your pregame needs.

