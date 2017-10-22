Patriots Vs. Falcons Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 7 Game Online

The New England Patriots will host the Atlanta Falcons in a Super Bowl LI rematch at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night.

It will be the first time these teams have played since the Patriots erased a 28-3 deficit to stun the Falcons and win Super Bowl LI in overtime back in February.

The Patriots enter this matchup with a 4-2 record, while the Falcons come in at 3-2.

Here’s how to watch Patriots vs. Falcons online.

When: Sunday, Oct. 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports

