Patriots Vs. Panthers Live: Updates, Analysis From Week 4 Clash In Foxboro

10 a.m. ET: Greetings from Gillette Stadium, where the New England Patriots are preparing to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 49 of the NFL season.

The Patriots’ defense should have two key contributors back in action for this matchup, as linebacker Dont’a Hightower and cornerback Eric Rowe both are expected to play after missing last Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans with injuries.

Barring any setbacks, Eric Rowe & Dont'a Hightower will both be active for the #Patriots. Rex Burkhead will NOT be active per source — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 1, 2017

Hightower has not played since tweaking his knee in Week 1.

The Patriots are eyeing their third consecutive win, while the Panthers are looking to get back on track after being blown out by the New Orleans Saints at home.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Keep it here throughout the morning for more updates and analysis, and be sure to tune into NESN.com’s Patriots pregame show live at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook and YouTube.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images