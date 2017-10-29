Pelicans Play Spooky ‘Stranger Things’ Video Before Beating Cavs

The New Orleans Pelicans received a message from The Upside Down on Saturday before their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With the second season of “Stranger Things” being released Friday, the Pelicans got in on the fun by creating a video that shows their mascot, Pierre, trying to decipher a communication from The Upside Down.

The message was simple — “Beat The Cavs.”

Watch the “Stranger Wings” video in the tweet below:

Hey @stranger_things, no one is safe in New Orleans either 👀 pic.twitter.com/eYo78g2Uvr — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 28, 2017

While it’s unclear who was trying to contact Pierre (probably the original Pierre), the Pelicans received the message loud and clear, as they defeated LeBron James (The Demogorgon) and the Cavs 123-101.