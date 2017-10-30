Pete Carroll Nixes Jimmy Graham Trade Rumors With Colorful Language

Jimmy Graham isn’t going anywhere.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reported Sunday that there was a chance the Seattle Seahawks could move Graham for salary cap purposes. Rapoport also added that the Seahawks would be even more open to trading the veteran tight end if it could net them a left tackle in return.

Well, it appears these trade rumors already can be put to rest. NFL Media’s Michael Silver caught up with Pete Carroll prior to Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, and Seattle’s head coach didn’t mince words about the possibility of Graham being dealt.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, to me just now: 'We are NOT trading Jimmy Graham. That's total bulls—' @AroundTheNFL @nflnetwork — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) October 29, 2017

Graham’s important role in the Seahawks’ offense was on full display in Week 8. The 30-year-old hauled in four catches for 39 yards with two touchdowns, including the game-winner in Seattle’s 41-38 win over Houston.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images