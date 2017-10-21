Phil Housley Calls Out Sabres After Overtime Loss To Golden Knights

Buffalo Sabres head coach Phil Housley was not pleased with his team’s effort Tuesday night.

Housley criticized the Sabres’ approach to their game against the Vegas Golden Knights, who stole a 5-4 overtime road victory at KeyBank Center. To make matters worse, Buffalo responded with another subpar performance Friday night, falling to the Canucks in Vancouver 4-2.

To see what Housley had to say, as well as a breakdown of the Sabres’ early season struggles, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images