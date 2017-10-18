Porsche Let Dario Franchitti, C.J. Wilson Test New 718 Before Anybody Else

When the new 718 GTS models were unveiled Wednesday, every Porsche fan’s jaw hit the floor. Well, all of its fans except for two people: former IndyCar driver Dario Franchitti and MLB pitcher-turned-racer C.J. Wilson.

That’s because, although us common folk were laying eyes on the range-topping Cayman and Boxster for the first time, Franchitti and Wilson already had a chance to ogle the mid-engine Porsches. The two racing drivers, and car lovers, were invited to Sicily, Italy, to test both the coupe and convertible for Porsche’s launch video for the 718 GTS — and briefly argue about who has better flow.

Based on their reactions to the cars, it seems like Porsche hit a home run with the Cayman and Boxster GTS. Especially considering that Wilson is in his first season as a full-time Porsche GT3 Cup driver, yet the road-going 718 still made him light up like a kid in a candy store.