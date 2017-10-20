Raiders Beat Chiefs On Final Play In Craziest Ending Of NFL Season

Who said the NFL wasn’t entertaining?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders disproved that theory Thursday night when the two AFC West rivals dueled past the final second of the game.

Confused? Here’s what we mean.

The Chiefs led the Raiders 30-24 with under two minutes to go when QB Derek Carr got the ball back at the Raiders’ 15-yard line.

Carr drove the Raiders down the field and hit tight end Jared Cook for what appeared to be a 29-yard touchdown with 18 seconds remaining.

So close.. Jared Cook down at the 1.pic.twitter.com/OL6SlqxsfZ — LeadingNFL ™ (@LeadingNFL) October 20, 2017

But while it initially was ruled a touchdown, the officials reviewed the play and marked Cook down at the 1-yard line. And since Cook was tackled in bounds, the Raiders were hit with a 10-second runoff, leaving them with eight seconds to score.

On the next play, Carr hit Michael Crabtree for a go-ahead touchdown.

But Crabtree blatantly pushed off and was hit with a pass interference flag, causing the Raiders to back up the 11-yard line.

Carr’s next pass was intended for Cook again, but it fell incomplete appearing to end the game. Except, the Chiefs were called for defensive pass interference, giving the Raiders another shot from the 1-yard line with no time remaining on the clock.

The Chiefs were flagged for defensive holding on the ensuing play, giving Oakland yet another untimed down to try and win the game. And this time, Carr delivered.

The star quarterback hit Crabtree by the left pylon to tie the game at 30.

And Giorgio Tavecchio drilled the point after to give Oakland a 31-30 win to snap its four-game losing streak.

What a finish.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images