Red Sox-Astros ALDS Live Stream: Watch A.J. Hinch, Dallas Keuchel Pressers

Who’s ready for some October baseball?

The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros kick off their American League Division Series matchup Thursday at 4:08 p.m. ET, as Chris Sale will oppose Justin Verlander at Minute Maid Park in Game 1 of the five-game set.

Before they take the field, though, both squads will meet with the media Thursday afternoon in Houston. Astros manager A.J. Hinch will take the podium first at noon ET, followed by the club’s Game 2 starter, Dallas Keuchel.

Red Sox Game 2 starter Drew Pomeranz and manager John Farrell will speak with the media at 1:45 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively.

You can follow along with their press conferences in the live stream above.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images