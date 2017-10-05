Red Sox-Astros ALDS Live Stream: Watch Drew Pomeranz, John Farrell Pressers

Game 1 of the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros doesn’t start until 4:08 p.m. ET on Thursday, but there’ll be plenty of action taking place before then.

The Red Sox will participate in a couple of press conferences ahead of the big matchup, and we’ll have them right here once they begin. Game 2 starter Drew Pomeranz will speak at 1:45 p.m. ET, while Red Sox manager John Farrell will talk to the media at 2 p.m. ET.

We can follow along in the video below.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images