Red Sox-Astros ALDS Pitching Matchups: Doug Fister To Start Game 3

Doug Fister was unemployed just over three months ago. Now, he’ll start the Boston Red Sox’s first home game of the 2017 postseason.

The Red Sox right-hander will get the ball in Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros on Sunday, the team announced Thursday ahead of Game 1.

Boston’s ALDS roster, which includes starter Eduardo Rodriguez but not relievers Brandon Workman, Matt Barnes and Robby Scott, suggested Fister likely would start a game in this series, with Rodriguez and David Price both coming out of the bullpen. Now that Fister has Game 3, Rick Porcello is expected to get Game 4, although manager John Farrell hasn’t confirmed that yet.

Fister has a 5-9 record and 4.88 ERA in 18 appearances (15 starts) since joining the Red Sox on June 23. The 33-year-old does have considerable postseason experience, though, boasting a 2.60 ERA across nine playoff outings, the last of which came in 2014.

The Astros, meanwhile, have yet to announce a Game 3 starter and might not do so until this weekend. Brad Peacock, Charlie Morton and Lance McCullers Jr. are the most likely candidates to start Sunday’s 2:30 p.m. ET contest at Fenway Park, but all three will be available out of the bullpen for Games 1 and 2, Houston manager A.J. Hinch confirmed Thursday.

Here are the updated pitching matchups for the five-game series, which kicks off Thursday at 4:08 p.m. ET from Minute Maid Park.

Game 1 (Thursday, Oct. 5): Chris Sale (BOS) vs. Justin Verlander (HOU)

Game 2 (Friday, Oct. 6): Drew Pomeranz (BOS) vs. Dallas Keuchel (HOU)

Game 3 (Sunday, Oct. 8): TBA (HOU) vs. Doug Fister (BOS)

Game 4 (if necessary): TBA vs. TBA

Game 5 (if necessary): TBA vs. TBA

