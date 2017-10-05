Red Sox-Astros Lineup: Eduardo Nunez At DH, As Hanley Ramirez Sits

Hanley Ramirez will start the 2017 playoffs on the bench for the Boston Red Sox.

The Boston designated hitter isn’t in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon’s Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros.

Eduardo Nunez is healthy enough to return from a knee injury, and he’ll get the nod at DH for Boston. The move to go with Nunez shouldn’t be a huge surprise, though. He has the best numbers of anyone in the Red Sox lineup against Houston’s Game 1 starter Justin Verlander. In 18 career at-bats vs. Verlander, Nunez has six hits, including a home run, and six RBIs.

Here are the Game 1 lineups for the Red Sox and Astros.

Red Sox

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Eduardo Nunez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Chris Sale, LHP

Astros

George Springer, CF

Alex Bregman, 3B

Jose Altuve, 2B

Carlos Correa, SS

Evan Gattis, DH

Josh Reddick, RF

Yulieski Gurriel, 1B

Marwin Gonzalez, LF

Brian McCann, C

Justin Verlander, RHP

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images