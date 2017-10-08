Red Sox Look To Use Fenway Park Crowd To Their Advantage In Game 3

The Boston Red Sox find themselves in a serious hole heading into Game 3 of their American League Division Series with the Houston Astros.

The Red Sox struggled mightily in the first two games in Houston, suffering back-to-back 8-2 losses. While Boston’s back is against the wall, it has the chance to right the ship at home.

Leading up to Sunday’s Game 3 at Fenway Park. several Red Sox players discussed how big a factor the team’s fanbase can play. Boston has an uphill climb in getting back into the series, but the Fenway faithful could provide the team with the boost it needs.

To hear Hanley Ramirez, Xander Bogaerts and Sandy Leon shed light on the do-or-die Game 3, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

