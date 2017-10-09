Red Sox Prepared To Have All Hands On Deck In ALDS Game 4 Vs. Astros

The 2017 Major League Baseball playoffs haven’t seen the last of the Boston Red Sox.

The Houston Astros were unable to close out the American League Division Series on Sunday afternoon, as the Red Sox’s offense exploded in a 10-3 win in Game 3 at Fenway Park.

While Boston’s offense received a bulk of the credit for the victory, the team’s bullpen certainly deserves recognition. Game 3 starter Doug Fister only lasted 1 1/3 innings, but the response from the Red Sox’s relievers provided the team with an incredible boost.

Joe Kelly hurled 1 2/3 scoreless innings, followed by a sensational performance from David Price, who tossed four scoreless frames in which he only allowed four hits while striking out four. The Sox weren’t dealt the best hand to start the game, but they masterfully utilized their resources to earn the win.

Boston surely is riding high after Sunday’s performance, but the situation will be no different in Monday’s Game 4, as a loss will send the 2017 AL East champions home packing. The Red Sox will turn to reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello in the do-or-die matchup, but Red Sox manager John Farrell is prepared to go to the well if need be.

“Go out and do his job,” Farrell said of Porcello, as seen on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage. “He threw a good inning down in Houston. Go out and locate. I would anticipate having a number of guys available tomorrow; Price unlikely. I would say that Chris Sale would be available as well. We’ll find a way to get through it again tomorrow.”

Farrell’s presumption regarding Price makes sense, as the left-hander threw 57 pitches in his Game 3 outing. But Price, who has been lights out since shifting to the bullpen in mid-September, said after the game that he’d “be ready to go” in Game 4.

The Red Sox, most likely, would prefer not to give the ball to Sale on Monday. If Boston were to win Game 4, the final game of the series would be played Wednesday in Houston, which Sale conceivably could start on scheduled rest. But the Sox still have a big hurdle to jump over in order to get to that point, and it sounds like Farrell isn’t afraid to use any one of his weapons in order to make it happen.

