After a four-game series to close out the regular season, the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros will meet in the American League Division Series this week as the 2017 MLB postseason gets underway.

The Astros enter the matchup as the favorites, but how can the Red Sox win the series? The Boston Globe's Nick Cafardo explains Houston's Achilles heel