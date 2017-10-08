Red Sox Vs. Astros Lineup: Rafael Devers Returns For Must-Win ALDS Game 3

The Boston Red Sox’s backs officially are against the wall.

The Red Sox face a must-win situation at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon in Game 3 of their American League Division Series against the Houston Astros. Boston dropped Games 1 and 2 in Houston by a combined score of 16-4 to extend its postseason losing streak to five games, and needs a victory in its first home playoff game to keep its season alive.

Rookie Rafael Devers is back in the lineup after sitting out Game 2, batting seventh and playing third base in place of Deven Marrero. Mitch Moreland also returns to action at first base, as Hanley Ramirez bats sixth and takes over designated hitter duties from Chris Young.

Sandy Leon will bat eighth and do the catching for Game 3 starter Doug Fister, who had plenty of ups and downs this season but has enjoyed considerable postseason success in his career. The 33-year-old veteran is 4-2 with a 2.60 ERA across nine playoff appearances, and his teams are 7-1 in in his eight postseason starts.

The Red Sox’s offense will be tasked with solving Astros right-hander Brad Peacock, who limited them to two runs over five innings during his only start against Boston this season.

Here are the Red Sox’s and Astros’ lineups for Game 3, which is scheduled to start at 2:38 p.m. ET.

RED SOX (0-2)

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Doug Fister, RHP (5-9, 4.88 ERA in 2017 regular season)

ASTROS (2-0)

George Springer, CF

Josh Reddick, RF

Jose Altuve, 2B

Carlos Correa, SS

Marwin Gonzalez, LF

Alex Bregman, 3B

Carlos Beltran, DH

Yulieski Gurriel, 1B

Brian McCann, C

Brad Peacock, RHP (13-2, 3.00 ERA in 2017 regular season)

