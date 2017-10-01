Red Sox Vs. Astros Lineup: Rajai Davis Leads Off, Hector Velazquez Starts

The Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros essentially have nothing to play for at Fenway Park on Sunday, and the lineups reflect that.

With the Sox’s 6-3 win Saturday, Boston clinched both the American League East title and a trip to Houston for the first two games of the American League Division Series. So, with Sunday representing the final game of the regular season, the Red Sox are giving some reserve players a chance to start.

Right-hander Hector Velazquez will toe the rubber for Boston, while Houston will give the ball to right-hander Collin McHugh. As for the starting nine, Rajai Davis will lead off, with rookies Sam Travis and Deven Marrero starting at first base and second base, respectively.

Given the nature of this game, however, there’s a good chance the players who start won’t be the ones who finish.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s 3:05 p.m. ET game:

RED SOX (93-68)

Rajai Davis, LF

Brock Holt, 2B

Christian Vazquez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Chris Young, RF

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sam Travis, 1B

Sandy Leon, C

Deven Marrero, SS

Hector Velazquez, RHP (3-1, 3.48 ERA)

ASTROS (100-61)

Jose Altuve, 2B

Tony Kemp, CF

Yuli Gurriel, 1B

Carlos Beltran, DH

Tyler White, LF

Marwin Gonzalez, SS

J.D. Davis, 3B

Juan Centeno, C

Derek Fisher, RF

Collin McHugh, RHP (4-2, 3.45 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports Images