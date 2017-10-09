Red Sox Vs. Astros Lineup: Rick Porcello Gets Call For Pivotal Game 4

The Boston Red Sox must overcome the Houston Astros and Mother Nature to keep their season alive.

The Red Sox forced a Game 4 at Fenway Park on Monday afternoon after they earned a convincing 10-3 win over the Astros in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Sunday. There’s off-and-on rain in Boston’s forecast, but as of Monday morning, the teams are expected to play at the 1:08 p.m. ET start time.

Based on forecasts of two weather services, MLB is planning an on-time start (1:08 https://t.co/bQNZEx3xeG) for Red Sox -Astros Game 4 — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) October 9, 2017

Boston’s fate will rest with right-hander Rick Porcello, who gets the start for Game 4 after throwing an inning of scoreless relief in Game 1. Porcello owns a 5.40 career ERA over 10 postseason appearances (three starts) and was roughed up in his last playoff start, allowing five earned runs in 4 1/3 innings in a loss to the Cleveland Indians in Game 1 of the 2016 ALDS.

The Astros will counter with right-hander Charlie Morton, who held Boston to two runs over 5 1/3 innings during his final regular season appearance on Sept. 29.

The Red Sox’s lineup remains the same from Game 3, save for two changes: Christian Vazquez will replace Sandy Leon at catcher and bat eighth, while Dustin Pedroia will bat leadoff and switch lineups spots with Xander Bogaerts, who now will bat second.

Here are the Red Sox’s and Astros’ lineups for Game 4.

RED SOX (1-2)

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rick Porcello, RHP (11-17, 4.65 ERA in 2017 regular season)

ASTROS (2-1)

George Springer, CF

Josh Reddick, RF

Jose Altuve, 2B

Carlos Correa, SS

Marwin Gonzalez, LF

Alex Bregman, 3B

Yulieski Gurriel, 1B

Evan Gattis, DH

Brian McCann, C

Charlie Morton, RHP (14-7, 3.62 ERA in 2017 regular season)

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images