Red Sox Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch ALDS Game 2 Online

The Boston Red Sox will try to bounce back after an 8-2 loss Thursday to the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Division Series, and you can follow along even if you won’t be near a TV.

Chris Sale struggled mightily in the series opener, and Drew Pomeranz will be looking to right the ship Friday in Game 2. The left-hander pitched well against the Astros in two regular-season starts, going 1-0 with a 1.46 ERA.

The Red Sox’s offense certainly must also step up, and that might be tough against Astros starter and 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel. And luckily for Red Sox fans, you still can watch how it all unfolds even if you’re stuck at work.

Here’s how you can watch Game 2 of the Red Sox’s and Astros’ ALDS online.

When: Friday, Oct. 6, at 2:05 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images