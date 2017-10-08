Red Sox Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch ALDS Game 3 Online

It’s win or go home for the Boston Red Sox on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Sox find themselves in a 2-0 series deficit against the Houston Astros in the teams’ American League Division Series. Boston didn’t give Houston much trouble in the first two contests, as the AL West champions cruised to back-to-back 8-2 victories.

The Sox will give the ball to Doug Fister in Game 3, while the Astros counter with Brad Peacock. If Boston drops the Sunday matinee, it will be the second consecutive year the team has been swept in the ALDS.

Here’s how you can watch Red Sox vs. Astros online.

When: Sunday, Oct. 8 at 2:38 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images