Red Sox Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch ALDS Game 4 Online

The Boston Red Sox are banking on home comforts to help them stay alive.

Boston will host the Houston Astros on Monday afternoon at Fenway Park in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. The Red Sox cut the Astros’ series lead to 2-1 on Sunday with a 10-3 win and will look to force a decisive Game 5 at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Wednesday.

Rick Porcello will be Boston’s starting pitcher, while Houston will counter with right-hander Charlie Morton.

Here’s how to watch Astros vs. Red Sox online.

When: Monday, Oct. 9, at 1:08 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images