Red Sox Will Look For Alex Cora To Be ‘Natural Leader’ In Clubhouse

The Boston Red Sox struggled to fill the void left by David Ortiz both in the lineup and in the clubhouse during the 2017 season.

But the Red Sox believe they have filled the clubhouse role by hiring Alex Cora to be the club’s new manager.

While John Farrell led the Red Sox to a World Series title and three American League East crowns, the organization felt it was time for a new voice in the clubhouse, and so they tabbed Cora to lead the franchise going forward, citing his natural leadership ability.

The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham and Alex Speier joined NESN’s Adam Pellerin to discuss Cora and what his first move needs to be on “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.

You can listen to their break down in the video above.