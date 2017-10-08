Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Offense Explodes In ALDS Game 3 Win Over Astros

The Boston Red Sox will see another day.

The 2017 American League East champions staved off elimination Sunday afternoon, topping the Houston Astros 10-3 in Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Fenway Park.

Things looked bleak for the Red Sox early on, as the Astros jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. But thanks to timely hitting and a tremendous effort from the bullpen, Boston forced a Game 4 on Monday.

With the Red Sox’s win, the series moves to 2-1 in favor of Houston.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Relief.

The Red Sox didn’t want Sunday to be their last day at the ballpark in 2017, and they responded with a gutsy performance to force another game at Fenway Park.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Boston exploded for six runs in the seventh inning. The Sox’s bullpen looked strong as ever in Game 3, but a little insurance never hurts the cause.

ON THE BUMP

— The Astros wasted no time getting after Fister. George Springer led off the game with a bloop single, followed by another base knock off the bat of Josh Reddick. Two batters later, Carlos Correa cleared the bases with a three-home run to straightaway center field.

Houston picked up right where it left off in the second, as Carlon Beltran walked and Yuli Gurriel singled to start the inning. After Fister recorded the first out of the frame, Red Sox manager John Farrell decided to pull his starter.

— Joe Kelly logged the final two outs of the second to get Boston out of the messy inning unscathed. The right-hander stayed on for the third and tossed a scoreless frame despite allowing two singles.

— David Price was flat-out sensational out of the bullpen. The left-hander entered in the fourth inning and tossed four scoreless frames in which he only allowed four hits while striking out four.

— Addison Reed pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

— Carson Smith notched a scoreless ninth to preserve the win.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Hanley Ramirez posted a 4-for-4 performance at the plate, including a two-RBI double and an RBI single.

— Rafael Devers (2-for-3) smacked a two-run home run in the third inning and an RBI single in the seventh.

— Sandy Leon (2-for-4) knocked in Boston’s first run with an RBI single in the second inning.

— Mitch Moreland went 3-for-5 with a double to deep center field.

— Jackie Bradley Jr. only had one hit in the game, but he made it count. The star center fielder clubbed an unconventional three-run home run in the seventh to provide Boston with some insurance.

— Dustin Pedroia, Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts all reached base via single.

— Xander Bogaerts went hitless in the ballgame.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Hanley definitely brought his energy to the ballpark Sunday.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Astros will meet for Game 4 on Monday. Boston will give the ball to Rick Porcello, while Houston will counter with Charlie Morton. The start time of the game, however, is indicative of the Game 3 outcome of the Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees ALDS series.

If the Yankees win Game 3, the Red Sox and Astros will kick things off at 1:08 p.m. ET. But if the Indians close out the series, first pitch from Fenway Park will be at 7:08 p.m. ET.

