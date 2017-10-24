Redskins Fan KOs Eagles Fan With One Punch After Week 7 ‘MNF’ Game

Imagine if this Philadelphia Eagles fan could fight as well as his team plays.
A Washington Redskins fan decked an Eagles fan with only punch Monday night following NFC East rivals’ Week 7 game in Philadelphia. The fight — if we even can describe it that way — took place in a Lincoln Financial Field concourse.
The Eagles beat Washington 34-24 to improve their record to 6-1 and build a two-game lead over the Redskins and Dallas Cowboys atop the NFC East Standings.
The victory might have instilled a sense of bravado into this Eagles fan in the Fletcher Cox jersey. Such things have been known to happen from time to time in Philly.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP