Relive Red Sox’s 2004 World Series Win On 13th Anniversary Of Breaking Curse

Oct. 27, 2004.

It’s a day that Boston Red Sox fans never will forget, as the organization won its first World Series since 1918, breaking the “Curse of the Bambino” and ending 86 years of heartbreak.

The Red Sox, who overcame a 3-0 deficit in the American League Championship Series to defeat the New York Yankees and punch their ticket to the World Series, completed a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals in the Fall Classic. Manny Ramirez earned MVP honors.

The Red Sox scored a 3-0 win in Game 4 at Busch Stadium to cap their remarkable postseason run. Keith Foulke recorded the save, retiring Edgar Renteria on a comebacker to the mound for the series’ final out.

Friday marks the 13th anniversary of the Red Sox’s championship-clinching win. Boston has won two more World Series titles since that fateful day — in 2007 and 2013 — but the 2004 season will go down as one of the most fascinating stories in Major League Baseball history.

Relive the moment baseball changed forever in the video below.