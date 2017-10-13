Revolution’s Antonio Delamea Vows To Rebound From World Cup Miss Via MLS Play

Antonio Delamea only knows how to keep on pushing, when soccer is concerned.

The New England Revolution defender tried to help Slovenia qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but his country came up agonizingly short of earning a playoff spot in UEFA’s Group F. Delamea now returns his focus to the Revolution, who have struggled this season and are set to miss the 2017 MLS Cup playoffs.

While this year might seem to have been tough on Delamea, the 26-year-old has performed admirably in his first season in Major League Soccer, cementing himself as one of the Revolution’s on- and off-field leaders. He also represented his country well as the first Slovenian to play in U.S. soccer’s top division.

Delamea visited NESN on Thursday afternoon and spoke to NESN.com’s Marcus Kwesi O’Mard about his experiences in World Cup qualifying, in MLS and with the Revolution and living in the Boston Area. Watch the above video to see their discussion.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images