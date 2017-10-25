Rex Burkhead, Two Rookies Among Six Patriots Practice Players Of The Week

FOXBORO, Mass. — Running back Rex Burkhead will be among six New England Patriots players rocking black jerseys in practice this week.

That’s because Burkhead, linebackers Trevor Reilly and Marquis Flowers, defensive end Geneo Grissom, cornerback Jomal Wiltz and wide receiver Cody Hollister all earned practice player of the week honors.

Reilly, Wiltz and Hollister are on the Patriots’ practice squad. Wiltz and Hollister both are rookies.

It’s likely Burkhead, who picked up 42 yards on seven total touches Sunday in the Patriots’ 23-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons, imitated Devonta Freeman and/or Tevin Coleman in practice last week. It was Burkhead’s first game back from a rib injury suffered in Week 2.

Grissom was inactive despite earning the weekly honors.

