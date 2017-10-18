Rhianna Probably Should’ve Cut Gordon Hayward From Her NBA Hype Video

In case you didn’t know, Rhianna is a pretty big NBA fan.

So you’d assume the singer (?) saw Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward suffer a horrific leg injury against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, right?

Well, maybe she did, but she apparently didn’t have it in mind when she took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a hype video video for the 2017-18 NBA season. See what we’re talking about in the post below:

it's that time…😂 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Oct 18, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

This probably is just an honest mistake by Ms. Rhianna, but it’s awkward nonetheless.

We’re not sure what it is about Hayward’s injury that has some people acting so bizarre on social media, but perhaps “think before you post” isn’t worded strongly enough.

At least Kobe Bryant is here to show people how it’s done.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images