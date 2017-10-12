Robby Gordon’s Visa Ban For Super Truck Burnouts Lifted In Australia

American racer Robby Gordon once again can use his Speed Energy Stadium Super Truck for its intended purpose.

The Confederation of Australian Motor Sport has lifted the ban on Gordon’s visa, allowing him to return to racing in the country, the confederation announced Thursday, according to Motorsport.com. CAMS in June indefinitely barred Gordon from competition after he illegally performed burnouts with his Super Truck in front of a bar in Darwin, Australia.

Following the incident, the 48-year-old racer was called before the CAMS Disciplinary Tribunal, which determined that he had violated the CAMS National Competition Rules. In addition to submitting a written apology after his hearing, Gordon donated $10,000 AUD ($7,815 USD) to the Australian Road Safety Foundation, prompting the country’s motorsport governing to reinstate his visa.

“In his apology, Gordon said ‘it was not my intention to engage in any actions that were inconsistent with, or prejudicial to the interests of motor sports in Australia,’ ” CAMS said in a statement. “He added he was a ‘big fan of Australian motor sports’ and wished to ‘support and see Australian motor sport grow.’ ”

The Stadium Super Trucks category that Gordon competes in serves as a support series for the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, which has an increasingly strong American presence. Team Penske has operated a team in the championship since 2015, and Andretti Autosport recently announced that it will enter next season as part of a three-way partnership with Zak Brown’s United Autosports and Walkinshaw Racing Supercars.

Thumbnail photo via Flickr/Emanuel Agustin Lorenzoni Macchi