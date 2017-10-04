Rockies Vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream: Watch NL Wild Card Game Online

The Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks will play for a berth in the National League Division Series on Wednesday night when they square off at Chase Field in the National League Wild Card Game.

The Diamondbacks will send their ace, Zack Greinke, to the mound. He’ll be opposed by Rockies starter Jon Gray. The winner will play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

Here’s how to watch Rockies vs. Diamondbacks online.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TBS

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images