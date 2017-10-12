Roger Goodell’s Wife Used Fake Twitter Account To Defend Him From Criticism

Jane Skinner Goodell apparently took a page out of Kevin Durant’s playbook in order to defend her husband, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

The commissioner has come under intense criticism during his time at the helm of the league, but when he comes under fire, the Twitter user @forargument hits back on his behalf.

And apparently, Skinner Goodell runs that account in order to defend her husband, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

“It was a REALLY silly thing to do and done out of frustration—and love.” Mrs. Goodell said Thursday afternoon in a written statement. “As a former media member, I’m always bothered when the coverage doesn’t provide a complete and accurate picture of a story. I’m also a wife and a mom. I have always passionately defended the hard-working guy I love—and I always will. I just may not use Twitter to do so in the future!”

The account has since been deactivated, but Mrs. Goodell, who went by the name Jones Smith on Twitter defended her husband on a variety of issues, took shots at several media conglomerates during her time online.

Sounds like Skinner Goodell and Durant would have a lot to talk about regarding the world of #BurnerTwitter.

Screenshots via Wall Street Journal

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images