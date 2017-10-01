Seahawks Vs. Colts Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 4 Game Online

The Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts enter their Week 4 “Sunday Night Football” game each with a 1-2 record, so it goes without saying how important this matchup is to both teams.

The Seahawks were expected to be a Super Bowl contender, but poor offensive line play has derailed their offensive development. The Colts’ lackluster defense could be exactly what the Seahawks offense needs to get back on track, though.

Here’s how to watch Colts vs. Seahawks online.

When: Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images