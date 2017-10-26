Bruins Face-Off Live

Sharks’ Joe Thornton Continuing Rise Up NHL’s Career Scoring Leaderboard

by on Thu, Oct 26, 2017 at 7:32PM
San Jose Sharks captain Joe Thornton is a likely Hall of Famer and one of the best offensive players of his generation.

The veteran center now is 38 years old, but he’s still putting up points. Thornton has scored one goal with five assists so far this season.

For more on Thornton’s impressive career, check out the “Data Center” segment in the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

