Soccer Player Lives Every Man’s Nightmare By Taking Cleat To Groin

Soccer isn’t often thought of as a dangerous sport, especially compared to the gruesome injuries seen on the football field every week.

But that wasn’t the case over the weekend, as one defender endured a nightmare scenario for any male athlete.

Albacete defender Mariano Bittolo was defending in the box when he took a teammate’s cleat to the groin.

Bittolo immediately doubled over in pain and then ran to the sideline to inspect the damage.

Take a look at Bittolo’s nightmare below:

¡Qué dolor! Mariano Bíttolo sufrió un golpe de su compañero y debieron darle 10 puntos de sutura en el pene. 😲pic.twitter.com/5eciZTtfS0 — Futbolistas AXEM (@FutbolistasAXEM) October 29, 2017

While Bittolo avoided any significant damage, he did have to receive 10 stitches to the area, and we can only imagine what kind of horror film scene took place on the inside of his shorts.

Miraculously, however, he is not expected to miss any time.