Soccer Star Recreates One Of Golf’s Most Famous Holes In His Backyard

No one can ever deny how much Gareth Bale loves golf.

The Real Madrid and Wales soccer team superstar recently installed a replica of one of golf’s hallowed holes in his backyard at his home in South Wales, according to Sky Sports. Images of Bale’s playground recently surfaced on the internet, and Golf News shared one Monday on Twitter. As you can see, golf-mad Bale now practices his game on his own version of the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass.

First look at Gareth Bale's replica of the signature par three, 17th at Sawgrass in his own back garden. pic.twitter.com/acXm7YmEZJ — GOLFNEWS (@golfnewsmag) October 2, 2017

His groundskeeper did a good job with the 137-yard hole, which includes the infamous island green.

Bale announced two years ago his plan to build replica par-3 holes at his home, and No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass is believed to be his first installation. Bale is expected to add the Postage Stamp at Royal Troon and the 11th hole at Augusta National to his backyard course.

Oh, the things one can do when he or she earns around £18 million ($21 million) per year.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images