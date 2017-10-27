Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster Marks Return Of Stolen Bike With Great Cleats

The manner in which JuJu Smith-Schuster celebrates the return of his stolen bike is a thing of beauty.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver commissioned some cleat-art to mark the famous recovery of the bike someone stole from him earlier this week. Smith-Schuster shared photos of the black-and-yellow shoes Thursday night on Twitter.

The ghost bike is Smith-Schuster’s primary mode of transportation, and he used it to attend the Pittsburgh Penguins’ game against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena, according to NHL.com. Cameras spotted him in the crowd at one point in the game, and the arena DJ played Queen’s “Bicycle Race” when he appeared on the arena’s video screen.

Welcome to the game, @TeamJuJu! Stick taps to the in-game entertainment crew for a solid song choice. 👍 pic.twitter.com/xLQunJYPB7 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 27, 2017

Pay attention to the Steelers’ Week 8 game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday night. Smith-Schuster might break another bike celebration if he scores a touchdown.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images