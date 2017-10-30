Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell’s Bench Press Celebration Is Pretty Awesome

NFL players’ creativity in coming up with cool celebrations after touchdowns has been quite impressive this season.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell took that creativity to new heights Sunday night after scoring a second-quarter touchdown against the Detroit Lions.

Bell, with the assistance of Steelers teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster, re-created a scene from a workout as he pretended to bench press the football in the end zone.

On that primetime workout plan. 😏 pic.twitter.com/vFKPmG1WD7 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 30, 2017

Bell averaged 126 rushing yards with a total of three rushing touchdowns in his last four games entering Week 8. He’s starting to hit his stride after missing the preseason because of his contract situation.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images