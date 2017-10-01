Steelers Vs. Ravens Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 4 Game Online

Week 4 in the NFL includes one of the best rivalries in the game.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday in a matchup between two bitter AFC North rivals.

Both teams are 2-1, the Ravens can’t feel too good about themselves after their 44-7 Week 3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. But the Steelers lost to the Chicago Bears last week, so neither team is playing their best football.

Here’s how you can watch Steelers-Ravens online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m. ET

Watch: NFL Sunday Ticket

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images