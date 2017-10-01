Steelers Wideout Channels ‘Dragon Ball Z’ After TD Catch Vs. Ravens

Odell Beckham Jr. should take lessons from JuJu Smith-Schuster on how to do a proper touchdown celebration.

During the second quarter of Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Smith-Schuster hauled in an 11-yard TD pass from Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Afterward, the Steelers’ rookie wide receiver ran to the back of the end zone and performed a Kamehameha — made famous by legendary Anime series “Dragon Ball Z.”

Watch Smith-Schuster’s hilarious celebration in the video below:

JuJu Smith-Schuster just scored and did a Dragon Ball Z celebration. He just became one of my favorite players. pic.twitter.com/mRwl0kzCJN — Nathan Deal (@NattyD13) October 1, 2017

Let’s see that one more time:

JuJu channeling his inner Super Saiyan 🔥🔥 #DBZ (via @thecheckdown) A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Oct 1, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

In case you’re clueless as to what just happened, here’s some visual aid:

For those unfamiliar with the Juju Smith-Schuster celebration, you obviously weren't a cool enough kid to appreciate Dragon Ball Z. pic.twitter.com/3gObRlKU2f — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) October 1, 2017

Smith-Schuster’s celebration is a welcome sight, especially when compared to Beckham’s peeing-dog stunt from Week 3.

Let’s just hope Smith-Schuster’s next act is charging a Spirit Bomb, though fans of “DBZ” know that could take far too long.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images