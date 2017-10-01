Steelers Wideout Channels ‘Dragon Ball Z’ After TD Catch Vs. Ravens

Odell Beckham Jr. should take lessons from JuJu Smith-Schuster on how to do a proper touchdown celebration.
During the second quarter of Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Smith-Schuster hauled in an 11-yard TD pass from Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Afterward, the Steelers’ rookie wide receiver ran to the back of the end zone and performed a Kamehameha — made famous by legendary Anime series “Dragon Ball Z.”
Watch Smith-Schuster’s hilarious celebration in the video below:
Let’s see that one more time:
In case you’re clueless as to what just happened, here’s some visual aid:
Smith-Schuster’s celebration is a welcome sight, especially when compared to Beckham’s peeing-dog stunt from Week 3.
Let’s just hope Smith-Schuster’s next act is charging a Spirit Bomb, though fans of “DBZ” know that could take far too long.
Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images
