Syracuse Shocks College Football With 27-24 Win Over No. 2 Clemson

This year’s college football season had been a little light on upsets, but Friday night changed all that.
The Syracuse Orange shocked the world Friday when they knocked off the No. 2 ranked Clemson Tigers 27-24 at the Carrier Dome.
The defending national champions took a 6-0 record into the conference battle and just about everything went wrong.
Starting quarterback Kelly Bryant, who hurt his ankle in last week’s win over Wake Forest, started the game but was knocked out when he suffered a concussion on this clean, but brutal hit.
But even without Bryant, Clemson hung tough, as the game was tied at 24 heading into the fourth quarter.
After Syracuse kicked a go-ahead 30-yard field goal, the Tigers attempted to answer.
Faced with a fourth-and-6 at the Syracuse 41-yard line, coach Dabo Swinney elected to call a fake punt, and that didn’t go well.
The Orange would run the clock out, thanks to an impressive third-down conversion from quarterback Eric Dungey.
And there was a sea of orange once the clock hit zero.
Party on, Syracuse.
Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images
