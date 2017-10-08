Terrell Owens, Chad Johnson Ask Giants For Jobs After Injuries To Receivers

The New York Giants’ wide receiving corps took a massive hit during Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, as Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard all exited the game with injuries.

But fear not Giants fans, help could be on the way in the form of two former All-Pro receivers — Terrell Owens and Chad Johnson.

That’s right, both T.O. and the artist formerly known as “Ochocinco” reached out to the Giants on Twitter to inquire about potential job openings at wideout.

Owens was very straightforward with his inquiry.

Hey @Giants let me know if you need an interim wide receiver! — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) October 8, 2017

While Johnson took the comical route by making a reference to quarterback Eli Manning’s large cranium.

@Giants Hey big head — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 8, 2017

The severity of the injuries to Marshall and Shepard is not yet known, but the Giants have lost Beckham for some time, as the star receiver broke his ankle during the fourth quarter.

The Giants dropped to 0-5 after the loss to the Chargers, so at this point, they might as well give Owens and Johnson a look.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images