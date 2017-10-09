Texans’ J.J. Watt Apologizes To Houston After Season-Ending Leg Injury

J.J. Watt was a really big jerk for breaking his leg and he’s sorry.

In all honesty, we’re not exactly sure what the Houston Texans’ star has to apologize for after leaving Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs with what turned out to be a season-ending tibial plateau fracture. But considering all Watt has done for Houston as the city recovers from the effects of Hurricane Harvey, it’s clearly tough for him to accept that he won’t be back on the field this season.

“I can’t sugarcoat it,” Watt said in an Instagram post. “I am devastated. All I want to do is be out there on that field for my teammates and this city.

“I’m sorry.”

This is the second consecutive season in which the four-time All-Pro defensive end has had his season shortened by a devastating injury. He was limited to three games in 2016 due to a back injury, after playing all 16 games in each of his first five seasons.

