Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond Makes Johnny Manziel-Esque Play Vs. Alabama

by on Sat, Oct 7, 2017 at 11:27PM
It was a rough night for Texas A&M fans Saturday, but Kellen Mond made sure the Aggies faithful had something to cheer about.

During the third quarter of A&M’s 27-19 loss to Alabama, Aggies freshman quarterback Kellen Mond made a play that was eerily similar to the kinds of on-field shenanigans Johnny Manziel used to pull off in College Station. Watch Mond’s ridiculous scramble and touchdown pass in the video below:

Hey, there are worst players to channel on the field than Johnny Football, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2012.

Let’s just hope Mond is able to focus strictly on football, something Manziel infamously struggled with throughout his collegiate and professional careers.

