The Rebound: Celtics vs. Cavs, Kyrie Vs. LeBron, Melo To Thunder, Lonzo Takes The NBA

Tip-off for the 2017-18 NBA season is right around the corner and NESN.com’s Courtney Cox and Darren Hartwell will have you covered coast-to-coast on every bit of NBA news on and off the court.

In the inaugural episode of “The Rebound,” they discuss the biggest headlines from the NBA offseason including Kyrie Irving’s departure from LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Isaiah Thomas’ grudge against Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge, Dwyane Wade joining the Cavs, Carmelo Anthony heading to the Oklahoma City Thunder and much more across the league.

Check out the podcast in the video about and catch it every week only on NESN.com.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills and Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images