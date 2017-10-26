The Rebound: Warriors Host LGBTQ Pride Night, Cayleigh Griffin Interview

The Rebound returns as the 2017-18 NBA season says goodbye to October and gets into full swing.

Courtney Cox and Darren Hartwell have you covered coast to coast on every bit of NBA news, both on and off the court.

In the third episode of “The Rebound,” they discuss the biggest headlines from around the NBA, including Boston Celtics young guns Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, the Golden State Warriors hosting their own LGBTQ Pride Night, rookie Jorden Bell’s off-the-backboard dunk, Lonzo Ball and the Lakers, Eric Bledsoe and the Suns and of course a look at “NBA Twitter” from this past week.

In addition, they are joined by special guest Cayleigh Griffin of Spurs Sports & Entertainment to get an inside look at the San Antonio Spurs’ hot start to the season as well as what star small forward Kawhi Leonard is like off the court.

Check out the podcast in the video above and catch it every week on NESN.com.

Thumbnail Photo via Justin Ford and Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports Images