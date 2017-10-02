These Facts About Jaromir Jagr Reportedly Joining Flames Will Blow Your Mind

Hockey’s ageless wonder is back for his 24th NHL season.
Jaromir Jagr has agreed to a one-year contract with the Calgary Flames, according to multiple reports Monday.
It appeared Jagr’s illustrious NHL career was over after the Florida Panthers declined to re-sign him after the 2016-17 season, but the 45-year-old Czech forward has found a home in Calgary, his ninth NHL team.
Of course, another season of Jagr in the NHL wouldn’t be complete without some mind-boggling perspective about his legacy. For example: Jagr is older than the entire Flames franchise.
That’s right: Jagr was born on Feb. 15, 1972, and the then-Atlanta Flames played their first game as a franchise on Oct. 7, 1972. The Flames aren’t exactly a baby-faced club, either, as they were the 16th team to join the NHL.
If that stat isn’t impressive enough, consider this doozy, courtesy of The Score’s Ian McClaren:
Jagr, who was in Keith Tkachuk’s draft class, now is the teammate of Tkachuk’s son, who joined Calgary via the NHL Entry Draft in 2016.
Matthew Tkachuk, 19, was born seven years into Jagr’s NHL career, at which point he already had compiled an incredible resume.
Jagr really does redefine the term “elder statesman.”
The future Hockey Hall of Famer also has a chance to make history this season, as he’s just 57 games away from breaking Gordie Howe’s record of most NHL games played.
Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images
