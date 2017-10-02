These Facts About Jaromir Jagr Reportedly Joining Flames Will Blow Your Mind

Hockey’s ageless wonder is back for his 24th NHL season.

Jaromir Jagr has agreed to a one-year contract with the Calgary Flames, according to multiple reports Monday.

Jagr is done to CAL. $1M+$1M in bonuses. I think it might not be announced until he gets to the city, but there is a commitment. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 2, 2017

It appeared Jagr’s illustrious NHL career was over after the Florida Panthers declined to re-sign him after the 2016-17 season, but the 45-year-old Czech forward has found a home in Calgary, his ninth NHL team.

Of course, another season of Jagr in the NHL wouldn’t be complete without some mind-boggling perspective about his legacy. For example: Jagr is older than the entire Flames franchise.

According to reports, Jaromir Jagr has agreed to join the Calgary Flames. Fun fact: Jagr was born before the Flames played their 1st game. pic.twitter.com/P1KQJwo2nL — DraftKings (@DraftKings) October 2, 2017

That’s right: Jagr was born on Feb. 15, 1972, and the then-Atlanta Flames played their first game as a franchise on Oct. 7, 1972. The Flames aren’t exactly a baby-faced club, either, as they were the 16th team to join the NHL.

If that stat isn’t impressive enough, consider this doozy, courtesy of The Score’s Ian McClaren:

Jaromir Jagr and Keith Tkachuk were drafted in Rd. 1 back in 1990. 27 years later, Jagr will now play on the same team as Matthew Tkachuk. — Ian McLaren (@iancmclaren) October 2, 2017

Jagr, who was in Keith Tkachuk’s draft class, now is the teammate of Tkachuk’s son, who joined Calgary via the NHL Entry Draft in 2016.

Matthew Tkachuk, 19, was born seven years into Jagr’s NHL career, at which point he already had compiled an incredible resume.

And Matthew was born 7+ years into Jagr's career Jagr up to Dec-11-97

533GP-281G-386A-667P Reg

98GP-46G-52A-98P Playoff

2X Cups

1X Art Ross — Alex 🏒🐧 (@AM_PensFan_96) October 2, 2017

Jagr really does redefine the term “elder statesman.”

The future Hockey Hall of Famer also has a chance to make history this season, as he’s just 57 games away from breaking Gordie Howe’s record of most NHL games played.

