This Huge Nor’easter Could Have Major Impact On Patriots-Chargers Game

Weather could play a significant role at Gillette Stadium for the second straight week.

Last week, a dense fog hovered above the field for much of the New England Patriots’ win over the Atlanta Falcons. While the Patriots didn’t seem to mind the semi-transparent nuisance, Falcons wideout Julio Jones certainly apparently thought it hindered his team’s chances of making a comeback.

Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, however, is looking like a total washout.

If forecasts hold true, then the Pats and the Bolts are going to have to battle some significant wind and rain. Check this out:

Uh-oh.

Now, some forecasts indicate that the heaviest rain won’t arrive until late afternoon. Still, “flash flood warning” never is something you want to hear on NFL Sundays.

This is especially poor news for a Gillette Stadium turf that’s already had a rough season to begin with.

