This Might Be The Most Devastating Hit Of The College Football Season

Some football players have trouble defending the option.
University of Central Florida cornerback Brandon Moore is not one of those people.
During the fourth quarter of UCF’s 31-21 win over Navy, Moore snuffed out the Midshipmen’s attempt at running the option, and absolutely destroyed running back Darryl Bonner. Watch the crushing hit in the video below:
Wow.
You have to feel bad for Bonner in this situation, as there virtually was nothing he could do to prevent being run over.
And as good as this hit is, it’s got some pretty stiff competition in being considered the best hit of the season.
